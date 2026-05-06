Twin Blasts Trigger Alert In Punjab: Jalandhar BSF HQ First, Amritsar Army Area Next; No Injuries, Probe On | Video | X / Chhotukingoffi1

Chandigarh: Hours after a blast in Jalandhar, another explosion occurred in Punjab, this time in Amritsar near the Army cantonment area in Khasa late Tuesday night.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

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Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Mir Qasim said, “We received information around 11 pm that a loud sound was heard on a road in Khasa. Thereafter, our teams reached there immediately.” He said preliminary inspection and analysis showed that someone had come and thrown something towards the boundary wall, leading to an explosion.

Following the explosion, a team of forensic and bomb disposal squad visited the site to collect samples.

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Superintendent of Police, Aditya S Warrier, who also visited the site, said that further investigation into the matter was underway.

Police said a team of army officials also visited the site.

It was the second explosion incident hours after a blast occurred outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force’s Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar district around 8 pm on Tuesday.

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