 Punjab Tragedy: Newly Wed Woman Dies Of Suicide After Mental Torture In Marital Life
Victim's family claims she was constantly taunted by her in-laws over her complexion

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Tragedy: Newly Wed Woman Dies Of Suicide After Mental Torture In Marital Life | @vani_mehrotra

In a shockingly tragic incident coming to light from Punjab's Fazilka, a newly married woman killed her self after being allegedly tortured by her family and husband. The women was staying at her parents' house when she committed suicide. The pictures of her wedding have surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter). Reports said that she took the drastic step after her husband and his family dropped her back to her mother's house. Her parents claimed that she was constantly taunted by her in-laws over her complexion and her she suspected her husband having an affair with another woman.

Local media reports said that the deceased hailed from Moga and resident of village Raipura. 25-year-old Nirmal Kaur was married to Dildeep, a resident of Moga, about three months ago, but due to her dark complexion, her husband and in-laws often taunted her. She later started living under tremendous mental stress. Nirmal's father and brother claim that two days ago, her in-laws dropped her outside her maternal house. They further claimed that this act of being curtly dropped outside the door of her mother's house gave her a mental setback leading to the drastic step. She later reportedly jumped into the canal passing through Kerakheda village.

The family claimed to have searched for her for hours, after which they finally took help from the police. Her body was recovered from the canal on July 24, at 5 am. The post-mortem examination of the body is being done.

Gujarat: IAS Officer's Wife Who Eloped With Gangster Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison In Front...
article-image

All the claims are being verified by the police and the investigation is still underway into the case. The concerned individuals are being questioned in a bid to verify and ascertain the cause of death. This is the second incident of its kind in India in last three months. in May this year, a 19-year-old newly married woman ended her life by hanging herself at her in-laws’ house in Mohali in Punjab. She was a resident of Bihar and married a Bhagomajra resident on April 22, this year.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

