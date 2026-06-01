Punjab Tragedy: Father, Son Among 3 Dead In Ludhiana Factory Sewer Gas Leak - VIDEO

Ludhiana: A tragic incident has come to light from Punjab's Ludhiana. A toxic gas leak occurred at a factory on Sunday night. Workers inside were exposed to the gas, and around seven to eight people fell unconscious. The factory owner immediately rushed them to hospital. Three of them reportedly died early on Monday morning. A father and son were among the deceased.

The deceased have been identified as 46-year-old Mann Singh, his 26-year-old son Amit, and a factory worker, Sri Ram.

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The factory management had hired the father-son duo to clear the sewage system at Deep Tools factory. Sri Ram and two other factory workers were assisting them when the tragedy took place, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Police, fire brigade and district administration teams rushed to the site to launch a rescue operation immediately after the alarm was raised.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said an FIR is being registered at Moti Nagar police station against the factory owner and management for criminal negligence leading to the deaths.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said preliminary reports point to fatal gas exposure during the manual cleaning, but the exact chemical nature of the toxic fumes has not yet been determined and will be established through a forensic investigation.