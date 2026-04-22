Punjab To Conduct Statewide Civil Defence Air Raid And Blackout Mock Drill On April 24 At 8 PM | Representation Image (FP Photo)

Chandigarh: In order to test the Civil Defence Preparedness in the state, the Punjab state will conduct a Civil Defence Air Raid/Blackout Mock Exercise on April 24, at 8 pm, an official release said on Wednesday.

The exercise is being conducted in all districts of the state as per the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the release added.

The mock exercise will commence with an Air Raid Warning Signal, which will be disseminated through sirens featuring a high-low pitch for a duration of two minutes.

During the course of the exercise, a simulated blackout will be enforced in specific areas identified by the respective Deputy Commissioners-cum-Controllers, Civil Defence. The general public in these identified areas is instructed to switch off all non-essential lighting during the blackout period. However, essential services shall remain fully functional throughout the drill.

The exercise will conclude with an "All Clear" signal, characterised by a continuous high-pitch siren for two minutes, marking the formal termination of the drill.

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During this Mock Exercise, various critical emergency functions will be simulated to test field coordination, including Fire Response Operations, Search & Rescue Operations, First-Aid and Medical Assistance, evacuation of injured persons, as well as traffic and crowd control measures.

The state government has appealed to the general public not to panic, emphasising that this is a routine procedural drill designed solely to evaluate and enhance the Civil Defence Preparedness in the state.