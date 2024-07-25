 'Punjab To Boycott NITI Aayog Meet': CM Bhagwant Mann
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Punjab To Boycott NITI Aayog Meet': CM Bhagwant Mann

'Punjab To Boycott NITI Aayog Meet': CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann termed the Union Budget as "kursi bachao budget"

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that the state government will boycott the NITI Aayog meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 at New Delhi.

Interacting with media persons in Jalandhar, the chief minister said that the decision has been taken after the Union budget failed to allocate funds to Punjab, despite the state's significant contributions to the nation.

He termed the Union Budget as "kursi bachao budget" (save the chair budget) and accused the Central government of political vendetta against non-BJP ruled states.

Read Also
Punjab: 'Act Tough To Save Youth From Drug Menace', BJP State Chief Sunil Jakhar Makes Emotional...
article-image

Mann bemoaned that Punjab, being a main and major grain-producing state, was ignored in the budget, and the finance minister's announcement of providing ration to 80 crore people did not mention Punjab.

The chief minister emphasised that Punjab shares a 532-kilometer international border and has always stood for the nation's interest. However, he said that the Union government has blocked roads and imposed a burden on the state.

Read Also
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann On CISF Constable Slapping Kangana Ranaut: 'Somewhere There Was Anger'...
article-image

Chief minister assured that his government will raise its financial resources to make the state economically viable and demanded a special status for Punjab. He highlighted Punjab's contributions to the freedom struggle and its role as the food bowl of India. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that farmers of the state were ignored, and barriers were raised to curb them.

The chief minister slammed the union government for withholding Rs 10,000 crore from the state and the governor for raising trivial issues daily. He assured that every effort will be made to ensure law and order and appealed to the governor not to create conflict.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Punjab To Boycott NITI Aayog Meet': CM Bhagwant Mann

'Punjab To Boycott NITI Aayog Meet': CM Bhagwant Mann

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi To Visit Kargil War Memorial On July 26 To Pay Respects To Brave...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi To Visit Kargil War Memorial On July 26 To Pay Respects To Brave...

UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Abolition Of NEET, Restoration Of Old Examination System

UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Abolition Of NEET, Restoration Of Old Examination System

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces New Dates For Police Recruitment Exam

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces New Dates For Police Recruitment Exam

Uttar Pradesh: Devotees Shower Ramlala With Gold And Silver, 2 RSS Workers Appointed For...

Uttar Pradesh: Devotees Shower Ramlala With Gold And Silver, 2 RSS Workers Appointed For...