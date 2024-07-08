Punjab: Terror Suspect Nabbed After Escape Attempt; Weapons Linked To Ex-Militant's Murder Seized | Representational Image

Chandigarh: A member of terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Simranjit Singh alias Bablu – who was a key assailant of former terrorist Rattandeep Singh – was nabbed after sustaining injuries on his both legs after he unsuccessfully attempted to escape from the police custody in Jalandhar on Monday. Former militant Rattandeep was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in SBS Nagar (also known as Nawanshahr) on April 3, 2024.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the development came few hours after the arrest of the accused Bablu by the the police and when he was being taken to a place near Wadala, where he claimed to have concealed the pistol suspected to be used in Rattandeep's murder.

On reaching the location, the accused tried to escape from the police custody after pushing down a police official, which led the police team to fire at him to stop him from fleeing resulting in gunshot injuries, said the DGP.

Police teams have also recovered two sophisticated weapons - including one .32 Webley revolver and one .32 pistol - along with one magazine and 19 live cartridges from his possession.

DGP Yadav said accused Simranjit Bablu was working on the directions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda and USA-based Gopi Nawanshehria, who tasked him and the other assailant identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi Kulam to carry out target killing of Rattandeep to create panic in the society. Jassi managed to flee abroad after committing the crime.

AIG Navjot Mahal said that the arrested accused is a hardcore criminal and facing numerous cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act and was also involved in the assassination of an ASI from Amritsar police, he added.

Meanwhile, in another development, the police claimed to have busted an inter-state organised syndicate with the arrest of its kingpin and four members from Kharar area.

DGP Yadav said that the kingpin of the syndicate had been identified as Jai Sharma alias Sukha Pistol Ambarsary, while, four members have been identified as Nikhil Sharma, Moni, trio from Amritsar and Arpit Thakur and Karan Sharma, both residents of Himachal Pradesh. Police have also recovered two .32 bore pistols along with three magazines and eight live cartridges from their possession, DGP Yadav said.