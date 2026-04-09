Punjab Terror Crackdown: 2 Held With 5 Hand Grenades, IED Material In ISI-Linked BKI Module Bust

Punjab Police seize grenades and IED material after arresting two suspects linked to terror module | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, April 9: Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted, in a joint operation with central agencies, an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of its two operatives from district Gurdaspur.

Accused identified, criminal background noted

The accused were identified as Akash Masih and Jablaun, both residents of district Gurdaspur, and have a criminal past.

In a major breakthrough, District Amritsar Rural, District Gurdaspur, SSOC-Amritsar in a joint operation with Central Agencies busts an #ISI-sponsored BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handler and arrests two accused.



Significant recoveries include: 5 hand grenades, 2… pic.twitter.com/PMgb8jj4z5 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 9, 2026

Arms and explosive material recovered

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the arrest of these two operatives led to significant recoveries, which include five hand grenades, two special detonators, Push-to-Talk (PTT) timer with coder and decoder, 9V battery, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material (1 kg high explosive packed with nails), and one Baofeng walkie-talkie with cable and trigger mechanism.

ISI link and foreign handlers suspected

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range, Sandeep Goel, said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the ISI-backed terror module was being operated by foreign-based handlers.

Police interception during routine checking

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gurdaspur, Aditya, said that during a special police checking at T-Point Jogowal Bedia, two young men were spotted approaching on a motorcycle from the direction of village Jogowal Bedia.

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Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to make a U-turn to flee from the spot, he said, while adding that police teams managed to intercept them and, upon search of their bags, explosive material and devices were recovered from their possession.