 Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Module In Amritsar, 4 Held Including Juvenile With 7 Sophisticated Pistols
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HomeIndiaPunjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Module In Amritsar, 4 Held Including Juvenile With 7 Sophisticated Pistols

Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Module In Amritsar, 4 Held Including Juvenile With 7 Sophisticated Pistols

Punjab Police arrested four individuals, including a juvenile, in Amritsar for their role in a cross-border arms smuggling racket. Seven sophisticated pistols were seized, with investigations revealing drone-based deliveries from Pakistan-linked handlers.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
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Punjab Police display seized pistols after busting cross-border arms smuggling module in Amritsar | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, April 8: Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of four persons, including a juvenile, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession in Amritsar.

Accused identified

The accused have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, Jobanbir Singh, both residents of Amritsar; Lovepreet Singh of Tarn Taran, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Weapons recovered

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the recovered pistols include two .30 bore PX5 Storm, two .30 bore made in Italy, one .30 bore made in China, one .30 bore, and one 9 mm made in Austria, along with 12 live cartridges. Police teams have also impounded their motorcycle.

Cross-border links and modus operandi

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. The illegal arms consignments were being sent through drones in the Attari sector near village Bhaini and Neshta area, he said.

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The DGP said that, acting on the directions of their handlers, the accused used to retrieve the consignments from pre-designated locations and further supply them to local contacts.

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