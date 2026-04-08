Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Module In Amritsar, 4 Held Including Juvenile With 7 Sophisticated Pistols

Punjab Police display seized pistols after busting cross-border arms smuggling module in Amritsar | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, April 8: Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of four persons, including a juvenile, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession in Amritsar.

Accused identified

The accused have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, Jobanbir Singh, both residents of Amritsar; Lovepreet Singh of Tarn Taran, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module, apprehends three accused and one juvenile, and recovers 07 sophisticated pistols, 12 live cartridges, and one motorcycle.



Preliminary investigation reveals that the… pic.twitter.com/VXrRf7uc8Z — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 8, 2026

Weapons recovered

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the recovered pistols include two .30 bore PX5 Storm, two .30 bore made in Italy, one .30 bore made in China, one .30 bore, and one 9 mm made in Austria, along with 12 live cartridges. Police teams have also impounded their motorcycle.

Cross-border links and modus operandi

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. The illegal arms consignments were being sent through drones in the Attari sector near village Bhaini and Neshta area, he said.

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The DGP said that, acting on the directions of their handlers, the accused used to retrieve the consignments from pre-designated locations and further supply them to local contacts.