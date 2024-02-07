 Punjab: Stray Dogs Maul Woman To Death In Sultanpur Lodhi
HomeIndiaPunjab: Stray Dogs Maul Woman To Death In Sultanpur Lodhi

Punjab: Stray Dogs Maul Woman To Death In Sultanpur Lodhi

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
In a tragic incident, a woman was mauled to death by a pack of over 20 stray dogs in Sultanpur Lodhi town area of Punjab’s Kapurthala district, late Tuesday evening.

According to police, the victim who was identified as Pari Devi, 32, a resident of Passan Kadim village, fell victim to the stray dogs Tuesday night when she had gone to the fields to graze her cattle.

Details of the horrific incident

Panic gripped the village when she did not return till late night and was found by her husband who had started searching for her along with other people who found her body in a mutilated condition in the fields, police said.

It was later learnt that she was mauled by the stray dogs as another woman of the same village had also been attacked recently and she was undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

Meanwhile, taking a serious view of the death of a woman, deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal directed the officials concerned to immediately take necessary action to contain the problem of stray dogs.

He held a meeting with the officials instructing them to take all possible measures to keep a check on stray dogs menace. Amit Panchal also instructed the SDMs, veterinary officers and other line department officials to chalk out a plan so that this problem could be resolved immediately.

