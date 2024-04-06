Punjab Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Paraded Semi-Naked By Son’s In-Laws After He Elopes With Girl In Tarn Taran; Disturbing Video Surfaces

x

In a horrific incident, a 55-year-old woman was assaulted and paraded semi-naked in Tarn Taran’s Valtoha village, reportedly, by her son’s in-laws after he eloped with a girl against the wishes of the bride and her parents.

The purported video of the incident which surfaced on X shows the woman, semi-naked, running away from the camera. It seems that the accused tried to record the woman, who after being stripped, ran in narrow alleyways to hide herself.

यह घटना पंजाब के तरनतारन की है।



लड़का-लड़की के प्रेम विवाह से नाराज लड़की के परिजनों ने लड़के की मां के साथ बदसलूकी की।



इस घटना ने हमारे समाज और देश को शर्मसार कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/dhiAuMoMmE — Shakti kumar Mehta (@Shaktik74728281) April 6, 2024

Soon after the video of the incident went viral on social media, Tarn Taran police, in a post on X, revealed details about the incident and how the incident unfolded.

Clarification of the Tarn Taran Police regarding the viral video of Village Valtoha on social media.



ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ 'ਤੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਵਲਟੋਹਾ ਦੀ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਬਾਰੇ ਤਰਨ ਤਾਰਨ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦਾ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟੀਕਰਨ।#YourSafetyOurPriority pic.twitter.com/eQSBSnUTCH — Tarn Taran Police (@TarnTaranPolice) April 5, 2024

As per reports, the incident occurred on March 31, a few days after the victim's son eloped with a woman and married her against her family's wishes.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was alone at her home when her son's in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes. They paraded her in the village in a semi-naked condition, the victim alleged.

Five people have been booked in the case and three of them have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur Mani, Sharanjit Singh Shanni and Gurcharan Singh, police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on April 3 under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

No arrests have been made in the case so far, police said.