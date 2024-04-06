 Punjab Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Paraded Semi-Naked By Son’s In-Laws After He Elopes With Girl In Tarn Taran; Disturbing Video Surfaces
Punjab Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Paraded Semi-Naked By Son’s In-Laws After He Elopes With Girl In Tarn Taran; Disturbing Video Surfaces

As per reports, the incident occurred on March 31, a few days after the victim's son eloped with a woman and married her against her family's wishes

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
In a horrific incident, a 55-year-old woman was assaulted and paraded semi-naked in Tarn Taran’s Valtoha village, reportedly, by her son’s in-laws after he eloped with a girl against the wishes of the bride and her parents. 

The purported video of the incident which surfaced on X shows the woman, semi-naked, running away from the camera. It seems that the accused tried to record the woman, who after being stripped, ran in narrow alleyways to hide herself. 

Soon after the video of the incident went viral on social media, Tarn Taran police, in a post on X, revealed details about the incident and how the incident unfolded.

As per reports, the incident occurred on March 31, a few days after the victim's son eloped with a woman and married her against her family's wishes. 

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was alone at her home when her son's in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes. They paraded her in the village in a semi-naked condition, the victim alleged. 

Five people have been booked in the case and three of them have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur Mani, Sharanjit Singh Shanni and Gurcharan Singh, police said. 

Read Also
Punjab Murder: Man Suffering From Mental Stress Kills Mother, Sister-In-Law & Nephew In Amritsar
article-image

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on April 3 under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly). 

No arrests have been made in the case so far, police said.

