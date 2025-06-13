 Punjab Shocker: Shopkeeper Hacked With Swords, Assaulted By Group Of Nihangs In Jalandhar Over Delay In Chaap Order (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Shocker: Shopkeeper Hacked With Swords, Assaulted By Group Of Nihangs In Jalandhar Over Delay In Chaap Order (VIDEO)

Punjab Shocker: Shopkeeper Hacked With Swords, Assaulted By Group Of Nihangs In Jalandhar Over Delay In Chaap Order (VIDEO)

The video shows the group of men storming into the eatery and thrashing the shop owner with the blunt side of the sword. His brother, who tried to intervene, was slapped by the assailants.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab | X

A group of young men dressed in Nihang attire barged into the Duggal Chaap shop in Punjab's Jalandhar. The attackers, armed with swords, vandalised the shop. The owner of the shop was hacked with swords and physically assaulted on Wednesday night. CCTV footage of the incident is making the rounds on social media.

The video shows the group of men storming into the eatery and thrashing the shop owner with the blunt side of the sword. His brother, who tried to intervene, was slapped by the assailants.

According to shop owner, a day earlier, four youths had come to his shop to eat chaap and started arguing with them over a delay in the order. The following day, 12 to 15 youths returned and attacked him and his brothers who were present at the shop. The victim alleged that after the assault, the attackers fled, snatching the gold chain from his neck.

Read Also
Punjab: Shiv Sena Leader Attacked By 3 Nihangs; Condition Serious
article-image

"So far, we have been able to identify just one accused - Inderjit - from among the assailants. We are on a hunt to nab them", the police was quoted saying by the Tribune.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief

Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief

Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash

Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri...

Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri

Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri