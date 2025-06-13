Punjab Shocker: Shopkeeper Hacked With Swords, Assaulted By Group Of Nihangs In Jalandhar Over Delay In Chaap Order (VIDEO)

Screengrab | X

A group of young men dressed in Nihang attire barged into the Duggal Chaap shop in Punjab's Jalandhar. The attackers, armed with swords, vandalised the shop. The owner of the shop was hacked with swords and physically assaulted on Wednesday night. CCTV footage of the incident is making the rounds on social media.

The video shows the group of men storming into the eatery and thrashing the shop owner with the blunt side of the sword. His brother, who tried to intervene, was slapped by the assailants.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to shop owner, a day earlier, four youths had come to his shop to eat chaap and started arguing with them over a delay in the order. The following day, 12 to 15 youths returned and attacked him and his brothers who were present at the shop. The victim alleged that after the assault, the attackers fled, snatching the gold chain from his neck.

"So far, we have been able to identify just one accused - Inderjit - from among the assailants. We are on a hunt to nab them", the police was quoted saying by the Tribune.

