Punjab Shocker: Differently Abled Minor Girl Raped In Name of Exorcism Treatment In Zirakpur | Representative Image

In one of the most shocking, horrific and filthiest crimes that has surfaced from Zirakpur in Mohali district of Punjab, a 17 year old differently abled girl was allegedly raped in the name of exorcism. The accused has been identified as Tejinder Pal Singh. Reports said that the girl claimed of being threatened of being killed if she revealed the truth to anyone. Victim reportedly gathered courage to open up in front of her family who approached the Gandhinagar police station. Reports said that Gandhinagar police station didn't register an FIR but instead, transferred the accused to Zirakpur police of Punjab.

How did the girl get acquainted with the monk

In the complaint given to the police, the girl, resident of the colony of Farkapur police station area, said that her 17-year-old younger sister who was differently abled was underdoing a medical treatment due to some issue. The complainant said that they were advised to seek help from a monk Tejindra Pal Singh in Dashmesh Colony of Lohgarh Dham, Zirakpur, who performs exorcism. He took his sister along with his family members to Tejinder Pal Singh. Tejindra told them that he would cure it by exorcising. After being called on repeated appointments, one day, Tejindra Pal Singh asked the parents to wait outside while the session was underway. This was the time when Tejinder Pal Singh sexually assaulted the victim as per reports. He reportedly threatened the girl of life if she tells anyone about what happened in his house.

Even as she kept quiet for long, her deteriorated health increased suspicion in the minds of her family members who pestered her to reveal the truth. Finally she broke her silence and narrated the horrible experience she had with Tejindra Pal Singh. There is no clarity on whether the accused has been arrested.