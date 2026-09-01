Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Brutally Stabbed To Death By Brothers-in-Law In Broad Daylight At Tarn Taran Bus Stand - VIDEO

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his two brothers-in-law at a bus stand in Punjab's Tarn Taran, barely a month after he married their sister in a love marriage, police said.

Victim called to bus stand

The victim, identified as Jagjit Singh, was allegedly called to the Tarn Taran bus stand by his mother-in-law, Kinder Kaur, who reportedly told him that she wanted to visit his home. Jagjit reportedly arrived at the spot carrying snacks and a cold drink he had purchased on the way.

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Police and family members said his brothers-in-law, Jaspreet Singh and Harpreet Singh, were allegedly waiting for him at the bus stand. The two reportedly surrounded Jagjit and attacked him with knives.

Attack allegedly continued after collapse

Eyewitnesses and family members alleged that the attack continued even after Jagjit collapsed. More than 60 wounds were reportedly found on his body, including injuries to his head and neck.

A passer-by, identified as Gurinder Singh, intervened and allegedly managed to overpower Jaspreet Singh. Gurinder was also injured while trying to stop the attack, according to witnesses.

Love marriage cited as motive

Jagjit's father, Tarsem Singh, said his son had been in a relationship with Jashan Kaur before their marriage. He alleged that the woman's family had refused to accept the relationship, following which the couple left their homes and got married about a month ago.

The family has cited the love marriage as the alleged motive behind the killing.

One arrested, search continues

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident, while a forensic team collected evidence. Jaspreet Singh has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace Harpreet Singh. Police are also questioning others connected to the case as the investigation continues.