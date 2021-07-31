Punjab: Schools to reopen for all classes from August 2

The Punjab government on Saturday announced that schools will be allowed to reopen for all classes from August 2, ANI reported.



The notification also directed strict compliance with all COVID protocols. These COVID restrictions are extended up till August 10th, as per an earlier notice issued on July 20, 2021.

Schools for classes 10 to 12 reopened in Punjab on July 26 after having remained closed for nearly four months.

The following points were highlighted in the recent notice

All schools are allowed to open for all classes from August 2 and shall follow proper protocol to ensure COVID-appropriate behavior. Department of School Education is yet to lay out instructions in this regard

Implementation of directives from the MHA/state government also extends to the District authorities

Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory

To contain the spread of COVID-19, directives issued in the notice dated July 20, 2021, are now extended till August 10th

Meanwhile Punjab on Friday reported 49 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,053, officials said. No COVID-related death was reported on Friday, they said.



As COVID-19 cases recede, several states announced to reopen schools and colleges, or are planning to reopen in the coming months.