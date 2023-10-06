Punjab: SAD Urges Guv For CBI Probe Into Alleged Illegal Mining in State, Accuses AAP Legislators

Governor Banwarilal Purohit | ANI

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged illegal mining in the state.

Led by SAD President Sukhbir Badal, the delegation, which included Bikram Singh Majithia, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar, and Anil Joshi, met the governor and submitted a memorandum. The memorandum also accused several ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators of being involved in alleged rampant illegal mining across the state, causing significant damage to the ecology and leading to substantial losses to the state exchequer.

MLA’s brother-in-law's involvement in illegal mining

The delegation also alleged that an MLA’s brother-in-law was recently arrested for indulging in illegal mining. The SAD leaders said that instead of further action against the MLA; who was the kingpin in the case, the AAP government had transferred the then Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and suspended five cops. They held that this was done despite the fact that the police officer was a decorated police officer known for his honesty and integrity. They further alleged that the MLA’s brother-in-law was not kept in jail for a single day and received VIP treatment in hospital during his period of arrest.

The SAD leaders also urged the governor to dismiss chief minister Bhagwant Mann for compromising the state’s interests while defending the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal case in the Supreme Court.

