Punjab Polls 2022: Congress leader and two time MLA Luv Kumar Goldy joins Punjab Lok Congress

Ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, Congress leader and two time MLA from Garhshankar, Luv Kumar Goldy on Monday, January 17, joined Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress.

Apart from the Congress leader, his supporters including members of municipal council and block samitis also joined the party.

Nearly a week ago, Capt. Amarinder Singh’s recently formed political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, got the “hockey and ball” symbol for the assembly elections.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, the Election Commission said it had decided to extend the concession of a common symbol to candidates of eight registered unrecognised parties. One of them, the Punjab Lok Congress Party, was allotted the “hockey and ball” symbol for use in all the 117 Assembly constituencies.

Amarinder Singh had resigned from Congress and floated the Punjab Lok Congress in November. In December, he announced that the Punjab Lok Congress would contest the Assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Punjab | Congress leader and two time MLA from Garhshankar, Luv Kumar Goldy joins the Punjab Lok Congress along with his supporters including members of municipal council and block samitis, says the party. pic.twitter.com/KrDL2XP4fW — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Meanwhile, today, in a major development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today decided to postpone the voting dates for the Punjab Assembly election to February 20. Earlier, the State was scheduled to go for polls on February 14.

This comes after several political parties, including Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress, requested the Commission to postpone the elections.

The request was made as many people from the Scheduled Caste community from State are likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16.

According to the statement issued by the ECI, the last date for filing the nomination for the candidates is on February 1, while the candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 2.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:28 PM IST