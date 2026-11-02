Punjab Politics: In Rapid Triple Strikes, Three AAP MLAs Join BJP As Bhagwant Mann Faces An Uphill Task To Retain State

Political temperature is heating up fast ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab early next year as three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel leaders—Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra – joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Monday in a major setback for AAP.

This happened in lightning speed as Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has resigned today only from AAP while Pathanmajra and Jouramajra left the party on Sunday. The three leaders’ exit from the AAP came amid growing differences with the party leadership and follows a series of resignations in its Punjab unit.

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Earlier, the leaders were seen outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday, raising slogans of "BJP Zindabad" along with other leaders, signalling their imminent induction into the party.

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Pathanmajra represented the Sanaur Assembly constituency.

Why Did Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra Quit AAP?

Pathanmajra and Jouramajra resigned from AAP's primary membership on Sunday, November 1, a day after the party announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Neither leader featured in the list, which included 40 sitting legislators. The party had also appointed new constituency in-charges in their respective constituencies, fuelling speculation that they might not be renominated.

Pathanmajra submitted his resignation to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while Jouramajra, who represented Samana and previously served as a Cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann government, announced his decision through a social media post.

Jouramajra said he no longer had his "heart into the party" and described Punjab's situation as "heartbreaking".

Pathanmajra also indicated that he intended to contest the 2027 Assembly elections from Sanaur on a BJP ticket, describing the BJP as a national party that could benefit Punjab.

AAP Leaders Criticise Bhagwant Mann Government

Before their expected induction into the BJP, the two leaders criticised the AAP leadership and the Bhagwant Mann government over several issues concerning Punjab.

They raised concerns over the drug menace, law and order, corruption, rising state debt and the government's alleged failure to fulfil electoral promises relating to farmers, healthcare and education.

Pathanmajra had earlier expressed differences with the party leadership over the government's handling of floods in his constituency. He has also faced a rape case and related legal proceedings.

AAP leaders, meanwhile, hit back at the departing legislators. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora accused the BJP of attempting to induct leaders who had been rejected or sidelined by other parties.

AAP chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also criticised the BJP, describing it as a 'kabaad di dukaan' (scrap shop) for allegedly collecting political leaders who had left other parties.

Read Also Punjab AAP Faces Major Setback As Suspended MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh Becomes Third Legislator...

AAP Faces Political Challenge Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Polls

The expected induction of Pathanmajra and Jouramajra into the BJP comes amid political activity within Punjab AAP ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The two leaders' exit follows the resignation of suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh from the Punjab Assembly. Singh, who represented Amritsar North, announced his resignation on November 2.

The developments have brought renewed attention to internal differences within the ruling party as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, while the BJP continues to expand its political presence in Punjab.