Punjab Police Nabs 2 Members Of Babbar Khalsa International-Backed Terror Module

Representational image

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have averted possible target killings in the state with the arrest of two members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the module is being operated by USA-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian - a close aide of designated terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, along with his associate identified as Shamsher Singh alias Shera presently based in Armenia.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Ghugg and Avtar Singh both residents of Jalandhar. They were nabbed following an intel information from near Mehatpur area in Jalandhar. Police teams have also recovered two .32 bore pistols along with four magazines and 30 live cartridges from their possession, besides impounding a motorcycle on which they were travelling.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations suggested that Happy Passian and Shamsher Shera were working in connivance with terrorist Harwinder Rinda to radicalise the youth by motivating them to carry out anti-national activities in the state. The probe has also revealed that the arrested accused persons were tasked to carry out target killings in the state to create panic in the society, he added.

He said that the police has invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and further investigations are on.