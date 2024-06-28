Punjab Police Make Major Bust: Seize 66 Kg Opium From Jharkhand Smugglers, Unveil ₹1.86 Crore Drug Network | X

Chandigarh: Claiming to have made one of the biggest opium seizures of the decade, Punjab police on Friday nabbed two Jharkhand-based drug smugglers and recovered 66 kg opium from their possession.

Elaborating on the case, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said Fazilka police busted the inter-state opium smuggling syndicate operating from Jharkhand with the arrest of two big drug smugglers after recovering 66 kg opium kept concealed in a specially designed and fabricated compartments fitted underneath their Maruti Swift car.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhyad Singh alias Yad and Jagraj Singh, both residents of district Ferozepur, he said and added that apart from recovering opium, police teams also recovered Rs 40,000 drug money, 400 grams gold from their possession, besides, impounding their Swift car and a tractor.

DGP Yadav said that further financial investigation and meticulous follow up in this case had resulted in unearthing of 42 bank accounts, which were being used for financial transactions by the organised opium syndicate. The police freezed all these accounts with a whopping amount worth Rs 1.86 crore of drug proceeds, he added.

9.2 KG HEROIN SEIZED

In another case, the state police claimed to have busted two separate cross-border drug smuggling cartels being operated by Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of three drug traffickers after recovering 9.2 kg heroin (8.2 kg plus 1 kg) from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that following reliable inputs, police teams apprehended two drug smugglers from near Shiva Enclave in Rajasansi area and recovered 8.2 kg heroin from their possession. They were identified as Bachitar Singh, also a proclaimed offender (PO) and Sunny, both of Amritsar district

The police also recovered Rs 95,000 drug money besides impounding their Swift car. DGP Yadav further said that acting on intel inputs, the police also nabbed from Ranjit Avenue bypass one Amandeep Singh of Amritsar and recovered 1 kg heroin from his possession. Police also impounded his Volkswagen Vento car.