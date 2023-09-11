Punjab: Police Busts Inter-State Weapon Supply Gang; 3 Held

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have unearthed an inter-state weapons supply gang with the arrest of three of its members.

According to official information, teams of Ludhiana range unearthed the gang following a special drive.

The police said that the gang was busted after the teams nabbed a suspect on September 4, near Lalheri village, who was identified as Vishal Kumar resident of Jagat Colony, Lalheri road, Khanna city, district Ludhiana and recovered a pistol of .315 bore and 10 grams of heroin from his possession.

Stating another .315 bore pistol was recovered from him, the police said that during interrogation, it was learnt that the accused had bought these pistols from Virpal Singh, resident of district Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. Following the arrest of Virpal Singh on September 8, the police recovered 11 pistols of .32 bore from his possession.

Accused Virpal Singh was a weapon manufacturer

The police subsequently found out that the accused Virpal Singh was a weapon manufacturer and a close relative to one Takdeer Singh also a resident of Khargone who had already been arrested about two months ago by the Khanna police when it had recovered 4 pistols of .32 bore and eight magazines from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Khanna police claimed to have arrested another accused, identified as Muhammad Yasin, who hailed from district Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), but was now residing at SAS Nagar and recovered one pistol of .32 bore along with two magazines, one pistol of .9 mm along with three magazines and 12 cartridges.

