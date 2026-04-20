Punjab Police Bust Drug-Arm Nexus In Hoshiarpur, 4 Held With 9.9 Kg Heroin, Foreign Pistols

Punjab Police arrests four accused in Hoshiarpur and seizes heroin, pistols, and ammunition linked to foreign handlers | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, April 20: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have busted a major inter-state and foreign-linked narcotics and illegal arms module with the arrest of its four operatives and recovered 9.925 kg of heroin, two .30 bore foreign-made pistols along with eight magazines and 40 live cartridges from their possession in Hoshiarpur district.

Four accused identified

The accused were identified as Manjinder Singh and Ramel Roger, residents of Hoshiarpur, Shivam Bhandari of Jalandhar and Sahil Masih of Gurdaspur.

In a major breakthrough, District Hoshiarpur Police busts an inter-state/foreign-linked narcotics and illegal arms module, apprehends four accused, and recovers 9.925 kg heroin, 2 foreign-made pistols, 8 magazines, and 40 live cartridges.



Preliminary investigation reveals that… pic.twitter.com/tpErzHfZpx — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 20, 2026

Foreign links under investigation

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in direct contact with foreign-based gangsters and were acting as their local handlers, facilitating drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons in the region.

Arrest during checkpoint operation

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hoshiarpur Sandeep Kumar Malik, said that the district police teams had set up a special checkpoint (nakabandi) in the jurisdiction of Garhshankar and intercepted a car on a suspicion basis, leading to the apprehension of the four accused and the subsequent recovery.

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Repeat offender among accused

The SSP further said that one of the arrested accused, Sahil Masih, is a habitual offender and is also involved in firing at a police party in district Batala.