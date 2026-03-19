 Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module, 6 Held Including Juvenile With 7 Pistols
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HomeIndiaPunjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module, 6 Held Including Juvenile With 7 Pistols

Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module, 6 Held Including Juvenile With 7 Pistols

Punjab Police have busted a cross-border arms smuggling module in Amritsar, arresting six individuals including a juvenile. Seven sophisticated pistols were seized, with investigations revealing links to a Portugal-based handler and weapons smuggled from Pakistan via drones.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
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Punjab Police seize sophisticated weapons and arrest six accused in Amritsar linked to cross-border arms smuggling network | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, March 19: Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of six accused persons, including one juvenile, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession in Amritsar district.

Accused identified, weapons seized

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said those arrested have been identified as Saroop Singh, Chamkaur Singh and Gurpreet Singh, a trio from Amritsar, Manish Kumar of Batala, and Vansh Sharma of Tarn Taran. The recovered lethal weapons include five 9 mm Glock pistols and two .30 bore pistols.

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Foreign handler link under probe

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler operating from Portugal, facilitating the smuggling of illegal arms from Pakistan via drones. The accused used to retrieve these consignments and further supply them to criminal elements, he said.

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