Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module, 6 Held Including Juvenile With 7 Pistols

Punjab Police seize sophisticated weapons and arrest six accused in Amritsar linked to cross-border arms smuggling network | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, March 19: Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of six accused persons, including one juvenile, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession in Amritsar district.

In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module, apprehends 6 accused (including one juvenile), and recovers 7 sophisticated pistols.



Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused are in contact with a… pic.twitter.com/7iXswzXBfZ — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 19, 2026

Accused identified, weapons seized

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said those arrested have been identified as Saroop Singh, Chamkaur Singh and Gurpreet Singh, a trio from Amritsar, Manish Kumar of Batala, and Vansh Sharma of Tarn Taran. The recovered lethal weapons include five 9 mm Glock pistols and two .30 bore pistols.

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Foreign handler link under probe

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler operating from Portugal, facilitating the smuggling of illegal arms from Pakistan via drones. The accused used to retrieve these consignments and further supply them to criminal elements, he said.