Punjab Police Avert Major Terror Threat In Bathinda; 2 Arrested With Hand Grenades

Chandigarh, March 18: Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have averted a major terror threat with the arrest of two accused persons and recovered two hand grenades from their possession in Bathinda district.
Accused linked to cross-border supply chain
Stating that the accused were identified as Buta Singh alias Gurpreet Singh alias Gopu, a resident of Ferozepur, and Harmander Singh alias Nikka, a resident of Moga, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered grenades were part of an illegal supply chain linked to cross-border elements, intended to disrupt peace and public safety in the border state.
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Arrest made following intelligence input
Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Counter Intelligence, Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, said that police teams had received a reliable input that two operatives linked to a terror module had retrieved hand grenades, following which the accused were held from the Moga-Ferozepur road.