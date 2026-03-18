 Punjab Police Avert Major Terror Threat In Bathinda; 2 Arrested With Hand Grenades
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HomeIndiaPunjab Police Avert Major Terror Threat In Bathinda; 2 Arrested With Hand Grenades

Punjab Police Avert Major Terror Threat In Bathinda; 2 Arrested With Hand Grenades

Punjab Police foiled a major terror plot in Bathinda by arresting two suspects and recovering hand grenades. Officials said the explosives were linked to a cross-border supply chain aimed at disrupting peace in the state.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
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Security agencies seize explosives and arrest two suspects in Bathinda terror plot crackdown | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh, March 18: Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have averted a major terror threat with the arrest of two accused persons and recovered two hand grenades from their possession in Bathinda district.

Accused linked to cross-border supply chain

Stating that the accused were identified as Buta Singh alias Gurpreet Singh alias Gopu, a resident of Ferozepur, and Harmander Singh alias Nikka, a resident of Moga, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered grenades were part of an illegal supply chain linked to cross-border elements, intended to disrupt peace and public safety in the border state.

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Arrest made following intelligence input

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Counter Intelligence, Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, said that police teams had received a reliable input that two operatives linked to a terror module had retrieved hand grenades, following which the accused were held from the Moga-Ferozepur road.

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