Punjab Police, BSF Nab 2 Pakistani Nationals In Ferozepur With 29 Kg Heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab police in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two Pakistani nationals in Ferozepur area and recovered 26 packets of heroin weighing 29.2 kg, from their possession, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday.

The police and the BSF had intensified vigil and patrolling along the border following intel inputs that Pak-based smugglers could take advantage of flooding in the Sutlej river because of which over a dozen BSF posts in the Ferozepur district had submerged.

Details of the Accused and Recovery

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Ajmal Riyan of village Kanganpur and Sivna of village Alipur, both villages of district Kasur, Punjab, Pakistan.

This was said to be the eighth major heroin consignment recovered by the Punjab police so far this month, taking the total recovery of heroin to 142 kg in the past 20 days, according to an official statement.

The DGP Yadav said that in an intelligence-led operation, the counter intelligence wings of (CI), Ludhiana and Ferozepur along with BSF launched a joint operation in the area of village Ghazni wala in Ferozepur and arrested both Pakistani nationals.

Incident Details and Injury

Stating that one of the accused suffered a bullet injury in his right arm in a brief exchange fire with security forces, Yadav said that the injured had been taken to Mamdot BSF Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, special DGP, Internal Security, R N Dhoke said that the internal security wing had recovered 193 Kg heroin since January 1, 2023.

Recent Major Seizures

Elaborating on some of the major recoveries of heroin in the past 20 days, the statement said that on August 17, last, Jalandhar rural police had arrested a drug smuggler identified as Joga Singh of village Rajapur in Ludhiana after recovering 8 kg heroin from his possession. On August 11, CI Amritsar busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler identified as Harpal Singh alias Bhala, a resident of village Lakhna in District Tarn Tarn after recovering 5 kg heroin from his possession.

Continued Efforts Against Drug Trade

Likewise, the statement said on August 10, Amritsar rural police had arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 12 kg heroin from them, while the CI, Ferozepur had arrested four smugglers on August 6 and recovered 77.8 kg heroin and three pistols from their possession.

Earlier, the Amritsar police teams had arrested one smuggler identified as Shinder Singh on August 3, last and recovered 6 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh drug money from his possession.

