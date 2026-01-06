 Punjab Police, BSF Bust Drug Racket In Amritsar, 20 Kg Heroin Seized; Key Operative Among 4 Arrested
Punjab Police and the BSF have arrested four persons, including a key operative, and seized 20 kg heroin in a joint operation in Amritsar. Police said the main accused is linked to Pakistan-based handlers and was coordinating drug deliveries across the region.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Police and BSF seize 20 kg heroin and arrest four accused, including a key operative, in a joint operation in Amritsar | X - @PunjabPoliceInd

Chandigarh, Jan 06: Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have nabbed four persons — including the key operative — and seized 20 kg of heroin from them in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Amritsar area.

Vehicles used in crime recovered

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that a Brezza car and two motorcycles used in the crime have also been recovered from the accused, identified as Sahibjit Singh alias Sahib, Rajwinder Singh alias Golu, Ashu Sharma alias Ashu and a 17-year-old juvenile, all residents of Amritsar district.

Links to Pakistan-based handlers

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the key accused is linked to Pakistan-based handlers and was coordinating the delivery and distribution of drug consignments across the region.

Joint checkpoint leads to interception

The police said that, acting on specific inputs, a joint team of Punjab Police and the BSF laid a checkpoint at a strategic location and successfully intercepted all four accused along with the vehicles.

