Punjab Police Arrest 15-Year-Old In Pathankot For Allegedly Sharing Security Information With Pakistani Agencies

Chandigarh, Jan 06: Punjab Police has claimed to have arrested a 15-year-old boy in Pathankot for allegedly sharing some security-related information with Pakistani gangsters and intelligence agencies.

Accused allegedly in contact with ISI

Stating that the accused was in contact with Pakistani agencies, including the ISI, for about a year, police said that the boy had fallen into the trap of some agencies on social media, which told him that his father had been killed in Jammu and Kashmir about a year ago — though police investigation found no truth in such claims.

Phone allegedly cloned by handlers

Police said that the accused was tech-savvy and that the Pakistani handlers had also successfully cloned his mobile phone to extract information directly from the device.

Youngest arrest since post-Op Sindoor crackdown

According to police, the accused is the youngest to be arrested on charges of spying since the crackdown following Op Sindoor — the May 2025 military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

Security heightened in Pathankot

It may be recalled that security agencies have since busted several modules by arresting persons of different profiles, including travel vloggers, university students and security guards — most of whom were aged between 20 and 35.

Pathankot, which has a cantonment and an Air Force base and serves as a gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, has been on high alert since the 2016 terror attack.