Punjab Police Arrest 2 Linked To International Drug Smuggling Racket, Recover 10 Kg ICE, 4 Kg Heroin | File Pic (Representational Image)

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has busted an international drug smuggling module with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 10 kilograms of ICE (methamphetamine) and 4 kilograms of heroin.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a Dubai-based drug smuggler operating from Abu Dhabi or Dubai and were acting under his directions to traffic narcotics in Punjab and Delhi, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

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"One of the accused had recently returned from Dubai, where he was allegedly trained and tasked with transporting consignments of heroin and ICE, further supplying the narcotics across the Majha and Doaba regions," he said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar under the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other members of the network and ascertain additional recoveries, he said.

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