Congress To Join Tamil Nadu Cabinet After 59 Years, Two MLAs To Take Oath

In a historic political development, the Indian National Congress is set to return to the Tamil Nadu cabinet after a gap of 59 years, with two of its MLAs Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan to be sworn in as ministers on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal, marking a major milestone for the party’s renewed role in Tamil Nadu politics.

Congress Leadership Approves Cabinet Induction

In a statement posted on X, Venugopal said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had approved the induction of the two legislators into the state cabinet.

“This is a historic occasion for us, as the Congress joins the Tamil Nadu cabinet after a long gap of 59 years,” Venugopal said, expressing confidence that both leaders would serve the people and contribute to a welfare-focused government.

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He added that the ministers would help advance the “bold vision of pro-people governance” championed by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Two First-Time Ministers from Key Constituencies

Rajesh Kumar won the Killiyoor assembly seat by a narrow margin of 1,311 votes (0.7%), defeating TVK candidate Sabin S.

P Viswanathan secured victory from Melur, winning by 2,724 votes (1.4%) against TVK’s A. Maduraiveeran.

Out of Congress’s five winning MLAs in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, these two have been chosen to represent the party in the cabinet.

Congress’s Strategic Shift After Elections

Congress had won five seats in the 2026 election and later extended support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), helping Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay> form a coalition government.

The move came after the party exited the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam>-led Secular Progressive Alliance during post-election negotiations.

The cabinet induction signals Congress’s deeper integration into the new ruling coalition.

‘A New Chapter in History’

Congress MP Manickam Tagore welcomed the development, calling it an emotional and historic moment for party workers.

“After 59 years, two khadi-clad Congress ministers have secured a place in the Cabinet. For thousands of Congress cadres like me, this is an emotional and historic moment,” he said.

Tagore also praised Vijay for keeping his promise to give alliance partners a share in governance, saying the people of Tamil Nadu had voted for collaborative administration.

A Significant Political Milestone

Congress’s return to ministerial power in Tamil Nadu marks a symbolic revival for the party in a state long dominated by regional political forces.

As Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan prepare to take oath, the development is being seen as both a strategic alliance milestone and a fresh chapter in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.