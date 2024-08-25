Punjab NRI Shooting: 5 Arrested In Amritsar Attack On US-Based NRI; Family Feud & Ex-Wife’s Kin Suspected

Amritsar: Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a US-based non-resident Indian (NRI) in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said on Sunday.

The NRI, identified as Sukhchain Singh, was shot by two assailants at his residence in Daburji area of Amritsar.

Statement Of Amritsar Commissioner Of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that the incident stemmed from a rivalry between two families, both residing in the US, who hired shooters from India.

"The firing incident occurred due to mutual rivalry between two families. Both families live in the US and they hired Indian shooters for the task. The family who orchestrated the attack knew that the victim was in Punjab. It is only a matter of time till the shooters are arrested. Five people have been arrested so far," he said.

Amritsar Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon says, "... The firing incident occurred due to mutual rivalry between two families. Both families live in the US and they hired Indian shooters for the task... It is only a…"

Dhillon added that investigations are ongoing into the financial transactions from the US to India related to the case.

According to Additional DCP Harpal Singh, the assailants arrived on a bike and entered Singh's home around 7 am on Saturday under the pretence of enquiring about the registration papers of his luxury car.

"They fired three shots, two of which hit Singh. The attackers fled when the weapon jammed," the officer said.

Statement Of Sukhchain Singh's Wife

Singh's wife, Amandeep Kaur, recounted that the family, including two children and an elderly mother, was present at home during the attack. "The children kept pleading to leave their father, but they came with an intention to kill him. They fled only when the weapon got jammed after three shots," she said.

Amritsar Commissioner Of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon Confirms Return Of Sukhchain Singh To Punjab

Dhillon confirmed that Sukhchain Singh, who had been living in the US, had recently returned to Punjab. He was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries, and is now out of danger.

"Two men entered Singh's residence on the pretext of enquiring about his car's registration certificate and then started firing at him. A total of three men arrived at the residence. Two of them entered the residence and they fired at Sukchain. Sukhchain Singh lives in America and he arrived in Punjab a month ago," the CP said.

Amritsar Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon says, "Sukhchain belongs to the Daburji area in Amritsar...Two men entered Singh's residence on the pretext of enquiring about his car's registration certificate and then…"

The CP further said that the family suspects the involvement of Singh's ex-wife's relatives and has filed an FIR against five of them.

Singh's father-in-law, Sukhdev Singh, expressed concerns about the involvement of his ex-wife's family and said, "They entered our residence and took Sukchain Singh inside at gunpoint... We have doubts regarding the involvement of Sukchain Singh's ex-wife's family members in this incident. Justice should be served."

DrKrishnan Srinivasan, who treated Sukhchain Singh, said that he was admitted with severe bleeding but is now stable with injuries to his face and hand.