Video: US-Based NRI Shot Inside His Home As Mother & Son Plead For Mercy With Folded Hands In Punjab’s Amritsar

X

A US-based NRI was shot inside his house in a village in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday morning.

The shocking incident that took place in Daburji village was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the victim’s residence.

The purported video of the incident, now going viral on social media, shows two turban-wearing men entering the house and shooting at the man, identified as Sukhchain Singh. As seen in the video the assailants fired three shots at Singh in the head and neck as his mother and child pleaded with folded hands for mercy.

Watch the video here:

An NRI was shot at in Daburji village of the district Amritsar. NRI Sukhchain Singh had returned from USA recently. Two miscreants fired at him in his house. Three shots were fired at him. Incident has been recorded in CCTV.

He has been admitted in hospital in serious condition.… pic.twitter.com/Vs2NTZq03P — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) August 24, 2024

Reports suggest that Singh was taken to the hospital soon after the incident where his condition is said to be critical.

Police have registered a case in the matter and assured that the accused would soon be arrested.

Taking the matter to X, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a post wrote: “The law and order situation in Punjab has completely deteriorated. I am very saddened to see what's happening in Punjab.”

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਮਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਵਿਗੜ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਦੇਖ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖੀ ਹਾਂ, ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਦੁਬੁਰਜੀ, ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ NRI ਵੀਰ ਸੁਖਚੈਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਵੜ ਕੇ ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਰੇਆਮ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਚਲਾ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ।

ਮਾਤਾ ਜੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੁੱਤ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਸੂਮ ਬੱਚਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਹੱਥ ਜੋੜ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ… pic.twitter.com/WJbQws2SAL — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 24, 2024

“This morning miscreants fired shots after entering the house of our NRI brother Sukhchain Singh. The mother and child pleaded with folded hands to save the man, but the criminals did not stop. Chief Minister @BhagwantMann, such incidents are happening every day under your rule. Punjabis are not even safe in their own homes. I think you should resign on moral grounds. I pray for the recovery of Sukhchain Singh, who was severely injured,” Badal added further.