 Video: US-Based NRI Shot Inside His Home As Mother & Son Plead For Mercy With Folded Hands In Punjab’s Amritsar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: US-Based NRI Shot Inside His Home As Mother & Son Plead For Mercy With Folded Hands In Punjab’s Amritsar

Video: US-Based NRI Shot Inside His Home As Mother & Son Plead For Mercy With Folded Hands In Punjab’s Amritsar

A US-based NRI was shot inside his house in a village in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
X

A US-based NRI was shot inside his house in a village in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday morning. 

The shocking incident that took place in Daburji village was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the victim’s residence. 

The purported video of the incident, now going viral on social media, shows two turban-wearing men entering the house and shooting at the man, identified as Sukhchain Singh. As seen in the video the assailants fired three shots at Singh in the head and neck as his mother and child pleaded with folded hands for mercy.

Watch the video here:  

FPJ Shorts
Adbhut Trailer Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails To Impress As Detective In Horror Thriller, Storyline Seems Predictable & Weak
Adbhut Trailer Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails To Impress As Detective In Horror Thriller, Storyline Seems Predictable & Weak
Mumbai: Road Caves In 24-feet Deep During Metro Tunnelling On Andheri's Sahar Road; 9 Families Shifted
Mumbai: Road Caves In 24-feet Deep During Metro Tunnelling On Andheri's Sahar Road; 9 Families Shifted
Nagarjuna REACTS To Hyderabad Convention Centre Getting Demolished For Illegal Construction: 'No Notice Was Issued Prior'
Nagarjuna REACTS To Hyderabad Convention Centre Getting Demolished For Illegal Construction: 'No Notice Was Issued Prior'
Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and His Wife Welcome Baby Boy
Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and His Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Reports suggest that Singh was taken to the hospital soon after the incident where his condition is said to be critical. 

Police have registered a case in the matter and assured that the accused would soon be arrested. 

Taking the matter to X,  Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a post wrote: “The law and order situation in Punjab has completely deteriorated. I am very saddened to see what's happening in Punjab.”

“This morning miscreants fired shots after entering the house of our NRI brother Sukhchain Singh. The mother and child pleaded with folded hands to save the man, but the criminals did not stop. Chief Minister @BhagwantMann, such incidents are happening every day under your rule. Punjabis are not even safe in their own homes. I think you should resign on moral grounds. I pray for the recovery of Sukhchain Singh, who was severely injured,” Badal added further.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Tests Begin For RG Kar Medical College's Main...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Tests Begin For RG Kar Medical College's Main...

Video: US-Based NRI Shot Inside His Home As Mother & Son Plead For Mercy With Folded Hands In...

Video: US-Based NRI Shot Inside His Home As Mother & Son Plead For Mercy With Folded Hands In...

UP: Husband Gives Triple Talaq To Wife In Ayodhya After She Praises PM Modi, CM Yogi For Development...

UP: Husband Gives Triple Talaq To Wife In Ayodhya After She Praises PM Modi, CM Yogi For Development...

Arghya Sarkar & Recruitment Mantra Honored As Leading Recruitment Consultant At Times Business...

Arghya Sarkar & Recruitment Mantra Honored As Leading Recruitment Consultant At Times Business...

Kolkata Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee, Damaging Her Car In...

Kolkata Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee, Damaging Her Car In...