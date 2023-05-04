Punjab: NRI Promoter held for Indian-origin Kabaddi player Sandeep Ambian's murder

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday arrested Kabaddi promoter Surjon Singh Chatha, an NRI, from his residence in Jalandhar on the charges of criminal conspiracy in the case of shocking murder of international Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu aka Sandeep Nangal Ambian on March 14, last year.

Chatha is also the president of North Indian Kabaddi Federation, according to media reports.

Sandeep gunned down by 5 in March last year

Sandeep was shot dead by five unknown assailants during a Kabaddi match at Mallian Khurd village in Jalandhar on March 14, 2022 and the police had claimed that the murder was a fallout of a rivalry between Kabaddi associations over international and national Kabaddi leagues.

Chatha, an NRI, was not initially booked though his name had cropped during the probe, Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said and added that as many as 11 accused involved in the case had so far been arrested and the weapons and ammunition, recovered.

Chatha was presented before the local court on Thursday which sent him to one-day police remand.

Who was Sandeep Singh Sandhu?

Sandeep, who was among top five international Kabaddi players, headed the Major Kabaddi League Federation which organised Kabaddi tournaments in Punjab and abroad while he also represented the UK Kabaddi team in various tournaments organised by the Punjab government.

Nangal Ambian village of Jalandhar was his native village though he had settled in the UK with his wife and two sons several years ago.

11 arrested in the case so far

It may be recalled that the Punjab police had claimed to have arrested 11 accused in the murder case so far including four main conspirators, namely, Fateh Singh and Kaushal Chaudhary of Gurugram and Amit Dagar, also from Haryana, Simranjit Singh from UP – all four history-sheeters.

Chatha, a British national, was not named in the case initially, though his name came up during the investigation in the case. Earlier, the police had named three conspirators – a Canada based TV and radio producer, programme’s director and another person staying in Malaysia.