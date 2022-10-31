Punjab: No laxity in ensuring justice in Moosewala murder case, assures CM Bhagwant Mann

Popular singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 | File

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that there was no laxity in ensuring justice in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case.

Mann’s reaction came a day after the slain singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatened to leave the country and withdraw the FIR of his son’s murder as, he had alleged, the state government was trying to link his son with gangsters. He also gave a month-long ultimatum to the state agencies to hear him out.

Interacting with newspersons in Pathankot, Mann, on being asked for his reaction on the statement of Moosewala’s father, held that there was no laxity on his government’s part in ensuring the delivery of justice in the case.

He held that there was no laxity on the government's side in delivery of justice in the case as whenever the police had got any clue in the case it was making arrests. Mann further said that the police had nabbed all the shooters as well as those who planned the murder and that the charge-sheet had also been submitted in the case.

Besides, his government had also urged the Centre to issue red-corner notices against the accused who were in Canada, so as to bring them here to face the law, Mann said.

It may be recalled that Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had said while addressing a gathering at Moosa village on Sunday that he wanted to tell the government that if it wanted to make his son part of gangsters, he would make its work easy and take back FIR lodged for his son’s murder. Singh had claimed that his son was killed under a well-planned conspiracy and that it was not the result of any gang war.

Singh went on to add that he had sought time to meet Punjab director general of police (DGP) as he wanted to discuss some issues with him and if allowed he would give names of some more persons involved in his son’s killing.

He added that he would wait a month, but after that, he would take back his FIR and leave the country. Alleging that the agencies were sleeping, he asked why the police had not called the B team of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a Delhi court granted on Monday a daylong transit remand of Deepak Tinu, an accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, to Punjab police.

Tinu, who had escaped from Punjab police custody in Mansa on October 1, was nabbed by Delhi police from Ajmer on October 19.