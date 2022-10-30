e-Paper Get App
My child was murdered, will leave country in a month if nothing happens: Father of Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered on May 29 after the AAP-led Punjab government reduced his security in the Mansa district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Bilkaur Singh, Father of Sidhu Moose Wala | ANI
Amritsar: Late Punjabi singer and rapper Sindhu Moose Wala’s father on Sunday said that his son’s murder was planned and the police are trying to show it as a gang war incident.

Bilkaur Singh said, “I've sought time from DGP to hear my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR and leave the country.”

article-image

Gangster Deepak Tinu Arrested

On Friday, the Patiala House Court of Delhi extended the three days police remand of gangster Deepak Tinu. Last week, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Tinu, who had escaped from Punjab police custody on October 1.

Deepak Tinu is an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is one of the main accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu's father receives death threats

On September 7, a man from Jodhpur allegedly sent death threats to Bilkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Mahipal. The threat was sent to Balkour Singh Sidhu with the aim to increase social media followers on a page that Mahipal had created under the name AJ Lawrence Bishnoi.

About Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May 2022; a Canada-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, active in Punjab, claimed responsibility for the killing, which the police said was a culmination of inter-gang rivalry.

A Canadian gangster of Punjabi origin, identified as Satinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Brar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed that his "Punjab Module" (gang) carried out the shooting. Both Brar and Bishnoi have criminal cases against them in India. The Punjab police later confirmed Bishnoi's involvement.

article-image

