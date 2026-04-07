Punjab News: Woman Among 4 Held With 16.8 Kg Heroin

Woman Among 4 Held With 16.8 Kg Heroin |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a Pak-backed narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of its four operatives, including a woman, and recovered 16.8 kg heroin from their possession.

The accused were identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Kapurthala district and Sumanpreet Kaur, Harpal Singh and Jaskaranbir Singh of Amritsar district. Apart from recovering the heroin haul, police teams have also impounded their Maruti Baleno car, in which they were travelling.

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Stating that the preliminary investigations have revealed that the drug trafficking was being orchestrated at the behest of Pakistan and Dubai-based handlers, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the consignment was brought from the Amritsar border area and was intended for delivery in Chandigarh.

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The DGP Yadav said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to unearth the entire network. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.