Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Polls, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party |

Chandigarh: Two months after she was expelled from Punjab Congress, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has floated own political outfit named ``Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party’’.

Her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu, ex-cricketer and former Punjab Congress president, is still with the party, and still has Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on the cover photo of his X handle.

Kaur was first suspended for her ``Rs 500 crore for chief minister’s chair’’ remark and later expelled from the party for her criticism of party leader Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. She had said that in Congress, one becomes CM only if one can give Rs 500 crore.

The launch of her political outfit Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party ahead of 2027 assembly polls in the state by Kaur is being seen as a move that could impact the party's anti-incumbency vote.

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Kaur said in her social media post late on Saturday night: ``The much awaited announcement; we have been working on a new alternative at a national level after carefully monitoring and reviewing the current standards of performance of political leaders. Just wanting to dedicate our lives for our country giving back to the people what they truly deserve and expect from us. A divine intervention which just put together some like minded individuals who just have the ability, confidence, courage and determination to work on each State with the common goal to provide justice, peace and through love work with the energy of HIGHER CONSCIOUSNESS and deliver just what WAHEGURU JI desires from us….

Kaur, who holds MBBS and MD (gynaecology and obstetrics) degrees, was elected an MLA from Amritsar East in 2012 on BJP ticket. She joined Congress along with her husband before the 2017 assembly polls.