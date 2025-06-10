Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content

Sidhu Moosewala and his father Balkaur Singh | Instagram/@sidhumoosewala

Chandigarh: Balkaur Singh, father of late renowned singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father on Tuesday moved a court in Punjab’s Mansa district against screening of a documentary alleging that the ``investigative documentary on his son contained unauthorised, sensitive and unpublished material’.

The court of the civil judge (senior division) has adjourned the matter to June 12 for consideration.

Stating that the matter was now sub-judice, Satinder Pal Singh Mittal, the counsel for Balkaur Singh, said that it was hoped that the broadcaster will not screen the documentary.

Made by a foreign broadcaster, the documentary is scheduled to be screened in Mumbai on June 11, on the birth anniversary of the late singer.

Seeking a ban on the screening of the documentary, Singh held that he has already lodged a complaint with Maharashtra police in the context. He had also sent a legal notice to the broadcaster.

Singh has also held in his petition that the screening of the document could incite public unrest and interfere in the ongoing police probe into Moosewala’s murder and violate the family’s legal rights.

It may be recalled that Moosewala was killed in the village Jawarharke near Mansa on May 29, 2022.