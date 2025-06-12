 Punjab News: Popular Social Media Influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi Found Dead In Parked Car Under Suspicious Circumstances
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Kanchan Kumari |

Chandigarh: Kanchan Kumari, a popular social media influencer, known by her online persona Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, about 30, was found dead late Wednesday night in a parked car under mysterious circumstances in Punjab’s Bathinda district.

Suspecting it to be a case of murder, police said the body of the social media influencer was found dumped in the rear seat of a car parked near Adesh University at village Bhucho Kalan on Bathinda-Chandigarh highway.

A resident of Ludhiana, the influencer had over 3.83 lakh followers on Instagram and had posted 1,351 times on the platform.

According to media reports, she had reportedly received a threat from a foreign based gangster who had warned her against posting ``inappropriate’’ videos and using objectionable language.

article-image

Police said that the body was first noticed by the local residents who noticed foul smell emanating from the car following which they informed the police.

Stating that it appeared to be a case of murder and that someone had abandoned the car here after committing the crime. The police also suspected the registration number of the car to be fake and said that nonetheless details about the same had been sought from the transport department.

Meanwhile, the police had initiated an investigation and started reviewing the CCTV footage from the nearby areas. Meanwhile, according to media reports, she was said to have left Ludhiana on June 9 for an event in Bathinda after which she was not in touch with her family.

