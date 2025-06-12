Punjab News: Passerby Killed As 2 Drug Smugglers Fire At Police In Amritsar

Chandigarh: A 35-year old passerby was killed when two drug smugglers fired at a police team chasing them but the bullet hit him, near village Neshta in Punjab’s Amritsar district late on Wednesday night.
Police said that victim, Gurjit Singh, a resident of village Rasulpur in Tarn Taran, had come to Neshta to meet his relatives.
According to police, the incident happened when a police team was chasing two smugglers who escaped from a police check-point, and the latter opened fire on the police personnel and the bullet hit Gurjit
However, the smugglers dropped a packet carrying 5 kg of heroin while escaping. However, the bullet fired by the smugglers hit a passerby, Gurjit, who was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police held.
