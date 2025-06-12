 Punjab News: Mansa Court Adjourns Hearing On BBC Documentary On Sidhu Moosewala To June 16
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Sidhu Moosewala and his father Balkaur Singh | Instagram/@sidhumoosewala

Chandigarh: A Mansa court on Thursday adjourned to June 16, the hearing on the BBC documentary on slain singer Sidhu Moosewal, in the case filed by late singer’s father Balkaur Singh and asked BBC to reply before the next hearing.

It may be recalled that Singh had moved the Mansa district court on June 10 against the screening of the said documentary on his son which was scheduled to be screened on June 11 in Mumbai stating that the same could impact the investigation into his son’s assassination case and violate family’s right to privacy.

Singh had earlier also lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra director general of police (DGP), also alleging that the documentary used Moosewala’s name and the life story without obtaining consent from the family.

However, declining any interim order to stop the screening of the said documentary, the court scheduled the hearing for June 12.

The BBC, on the other hand, instead of screening it, released the two-part documentary ``The Killing Call’’ on YouTube on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the counsel for BBC and its two producers had requested time from the court to respond and the court had now directed them to submit a written reply by June 16.

article-image

It may be recalled that popular Punjabi singer Moosewala had also unsuccessfully contested the February 20, 2022 assembly election from Mansa on Congress ticket. He was killed in the village Jawarharke near Mansa on May 29, 2022.

Notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi (in jail) and Goldy Brar (who is said to be based in Canada) had taken responsibility of Moosewala’s killing to what they held ``avenge the 2021 killing of Vicky Middukhera’’, whom they held as their close friend and mentor.

