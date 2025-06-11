Sidhu Moosewala Documentary: BBC Releases 2 Episodes Of The Killing Call On YouTube Despite Father Balkaur Singh's Protest

File photo of Sidhu Moosewala | PTI

The BBC World Service has released a two-part documentary titled The Killing Call on YouTube, shedding light on the tragic murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The series was made public on Tuesday (June 11), despite legal efforts by Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, to halt its release.

Balkaur Singh had filed a plea in a Mansa court seeking to stop the broadcast, expressing concerns over the sensitive nature of the content and its impact on the ongoing investigation and the family's sentiments. The court had adjourned the matter to June 12 for consideration.

Stating that the matter was now sub-judice, Satinder Pal Singh Mittal, the counsel for Balkaur Singh, said that it was hoped that the broadcaster will not screen the documentary. However, the BBC went ahead with the release on YouTube, bypassing a traditional broadcast or public screening.

Initially, The Killing Call was scheduled for a public screening in Mumbai on June 11, which marks Moosewala's birth anniversary. But amid mounting controversy and legal pressure, the BBC opted to release the documentary online instead, making it accessible to a global audience.

The documentary explores the circumstances surrounding Moosewala’s murder, his rise to fame, and the criminal elements allegedly involved in his killing. It also delves into the broader issues of gang culture, music, and violence in Punjab.

The documentary also features gangster Goldy Brar's phone call audio. For those unversed, Brar had ordered the killing of the singer.

The release of The Killing Call has already begun to stir strong reactions online, from both supporters and critics.

Moosewala, known for his bold lyrics and massive fan following, was shot dead in May 2022 in Punjab's Mansa district, sparking nationwide outrage and a flurry of investigations.

According to police, Moosewala's murder was part of a series of revenge killings between Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs. The singer was allegedly killed by Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang to avenge murder of Bishnoi's friend and Vicky Middukhera in 2021 in which Moosewala's manager Shaganpreet was alleged to have been involved.

His death remains a deeply emotional topic for fans and the Punjabi community worldwide.