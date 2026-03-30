Punjab News: Bomb Threat Emails In Ropar Ahead Of CM Bhagwant Mann’s Visit

Bomb Threat Emails In Ropar Ahead Of CM Bhagwant Mann’s Visit |

Chandigarh: Police launched investigation and searches in several areas in Punjab’s Ropar district after bomb threat emails were received by various institutions including banks and courts on Monday.

According to information, the emails, allegedly sent by pro-Khalistan militant outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), threatened to blow up the Nangal court complex and some banks in the Ropar district.

Following the threats, the police conducted checks at multiple places including the Nangal court complex and a few banks in the area which were in progress till the filing of this report.

Stating that while the source and the origin of the emails was being verified, police said that the security had also been beefed up in the district.

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It may be recalled that chief minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to visit Nangal town on Tuesday for an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally.

It may be recalled that dozens of schools and other institutions in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh had also received bomb threats through emails in the recent past and that the same were found to have been hoaxes after the police searches and probe.