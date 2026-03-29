Punjab News: 2 Sub-Machine Guns Linked To Gangster Goldy Dhillon Recovered

2 Sub-Machine Guns Linked To Gangster Goldy Dhillon Recovered |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have foiled an illegal arms smuggling attempt with recovery of two 9 MM sub-machine guns and one empty magazine in Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the recovered weapons were found marked with “Ghaffar Security”.

DGP Yadav said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered consignment which was linked to notorious gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon were being supplied through his network for carrying out anti national and criminal activities in the state.

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Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific intelligence, police teams laid a naka in the area of Guru Ki Wadali in Chheharta, and attempted to intercept two unidentified youth riding a motorcycle. On spotting police, the suspects panicked and attempted to flee, he said, while adding that during their escape, they dropped a kit bag.

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The CP said that a search of the recovered kit bag led to the recovery of two illegal 9MM sub-machine guns and one empty magazine.

He said that Gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon is involved in multiple serious crimes including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, kidnapping, rioting, extortion and illegal arms supply.