Punjab News: 2 Daily Flights Between Delhi, Halwara From Mid-May

Chandigarh: Air India will be operating two daily flights between Delhi and Halwara (in Punjab’s Ludhiana district) from mid-May.

Initially, there will be two daily flights between Delhi and Halwara - one in the morning and one in the afternoon; the flight bookings from Halwara will begin next month.

Sharing the news on X, Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu said that the first flight is expected between 10–15 May and the operations will start with a 160-seater A320 economy aircraft.

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``Initially, there will be two daily flights between Delhi and Halwara — one in the morning and one in the afternoon — marking a major leap in connectivity for the region’’, he said and added that it was a long-awaited development for the people of Punjab. ``This milestone will boost travel, trade, and economic growth across the state’’, he added.