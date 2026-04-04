Punjab News: BJP holds Protest In Amritsar, Demands CBI Probe And Justice For Gagandeep Randhawa’s Kin | VIDEO

BJP leaders stage protest in Amritsar demanding CBI investigation into Randhawa suicide case | X - @thind_akashdeep

Chandigarh, April 4: The Punjab BJP on Saturday held a state-level protest in Amritsar demanding justice for the family of the state warehousing corporation district manager (DM), Gagandeep Randhawa, who had recently ended his life by consuming poison and made a video clip in which he purportedly alleged harassment and intimidation by the then Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar.

BJP demands CBI probe

Demanding a CBI probe into the case, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar said that the party will continue its protests until the family receives justice.

Punjab BJP is protesting in Amritsar, demanding the arrest of the murderers of DM Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. https://t.co/8S2oemknE9 pic.twitter.com/rN6sc55I8K — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) April 4, 2026

It may be recalled that Bhullar had been arrested on March 23, last, a day after an FIR was registered against him, his father Sukhdev Bhullar and personal secretary Dilbagh Singh, for abetment to suicide (Section 108), criminal intimidation (351(3)) and common intention (3(5)) of the BNS.

Family alleges harassment and intimidation

Randhawa’s wife, Upinder Kaur, alleged in her complaint that the accused had meted out sustained harassment, humiliation, assault and mental torture to her husband, which led him to take his own life.

She alleged that the accused trio kept on forcing Randhawa to favour them in the tender process and, when he refused to do so, he was brutally humiliated and assaulted and intimidated that they would eliminate him and his family.

Custody death adds new dimension to case

Speaking on the occasion, Jakhar said that the death in police custody of the person who had disconnected the family’s electricity has further complicated the case, and only a CBI investigation can bring out the truth, including where money allegedly collected through extortion by the minister was being sent.

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Jakhar held that the party will fight till the end and ensure justice in Randhawa’s suicide case and will reach out to all MPs and MLAs, urging them to write letters demanding a CBI investigation.