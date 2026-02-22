Punjab News: 2 Arms Smugglers Held With 5 Sophisticated Pistols |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have dismantled a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives and recovered five sophisticated pistols from their possession in Amritsar district.

Stating that those arrested have been identified as Shera Singh (26) and Jagroop Singh alias Joopa (21), both residents of Amritsar, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the recovered pistols included one .30 bore PX5 Storm, one 9MM Austria-made Glock, two .30 bore China-made Norinco and one .32 bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms.

Also Watch:

Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that both arrested accused resided close to the International border and thus exploited their proximity to facilitate the illegal trade. They allegedly used vacant grounds at night for drone drops to evade detection, he said and added that Shera Singh had a criminal history involving heinous offences including involvement in the rape and murder of a girl, wherein the victim was set ablaze after the crime.