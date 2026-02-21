VIDEO: 'Punjab Drug Crisis Worsening,' Says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Calls For Strong Law And Order Action

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini | X - @NayabSainiBJP

Chandigarh, Feb 21: Expressing concern over the current situation pertaining to drug abuse in Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Saturday said the problem has increased in Punjab over the past few years, adversely affecting the younger generation.

Awareness drives and strict action in Haryana

Addressing a party event held here, he said that cyclotrons and marathons are being regularly organised with large participation from young people in Haryana to raise awareness against drug abuse. Strict action is being taken against those involved in the illegal drug trade, and their properties are also being attached.

Haryana’s sporting achievements highlighted

The chief minister said that in the field of sports, Haryana’s players have brought glory to the nation in various competitions, including the Olympics, Paralympics and Asian Games. To encourage athletes, the government is providing cash awards worth crores of rupees, he added.

Law and order in Punjab a priority

Speaking on rising crime, Saini said that strengthening law and order in Punjab to ensure peace, security and stability will be the BJP’s priority. Targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, he said it has failed to fulfil its promises.

Remarks at Punjab Bachao Rally

While addressing the ‘Punjab Bachao Rally’ in Amritsar later in the day, Saini targeted Congress and AAP governments, alleging that decades of Congress rule weakened Punjab through corruption and lax administration. The drug problem reached every village, but action remained confined to paperwork. He said that even after the AAP came to power, people’s expectations have not been fulfilled.