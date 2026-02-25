Punjab News: 2 Accused In AAP Sarpanch Murder Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter In Tarn Taran

2 Accused In AAP Sarpanch Murder Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter In Tarn Taran |

Chandigarh: Two more accused involved in the killing of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch Harbarinder Singh in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, were nabbed after being injured in a police encounter late on Tuesday night.

Police said that acting on inputs, the police teams from Patti town had launched a search operation and tracked the accused who were riding a motorcycle near village Jalloke.

However, when the police team asked the accused to stop their vehicle, they attempted to flee the spot and failing which they opened fire at the police personnel. However, both the accused, identified as Romanpreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh were injured in the police’s retaliatory firing.

Stating that two accused had already been arrested, police said that about six people were suspected to be involved in the murder.

It may be recalled that sarpanch Harbinder Singh was shot dead on February 18 last while attending a marriage function in a farm house in village Thathian Mehta on Tarn Taran-Bathinda national highway.