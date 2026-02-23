Punjab News: ₹1 Crore Each Announced For 2 Cops Found Dead Near Indo-Pak Border

₹1 Crore Each Announced For 2 Cops Found Dead Near Indo-Pak Border |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each for the kin of the two police personnel found dead with bullet wounds at a check-post near the Indian-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district on Sunday.

Mann said in a post on X, ``Salute to the bravery and sacrifice of martyrs ASI Gurnam Singh and Punjab Home Guard Ashok Kumar who laid down their lives in line of duty. The Punjab government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to their families while the HDFC bank will provide an additional insurance amount of Rs 1 crore each. We stand strongly with our martyrs and their families. Their sacrifice inspires us all to perform our duties with honour and courage’’.

It may be recalled that the bodies of ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guar Ashok Kumar, posted at village Adhian check-post located about 2 km from the Indo-Pak border were found on Sunday. The area is said to be prone to drug smuggling from across the border.

While there were conflicting reports regarding the possible reason leading to the killings and police had yet to come out with its findings, a poster issued by an outfit called Tehreek-eTaliban Hindustan (TTH) claimed responsibility for the killing on social media. A forensic team which visited the spot on Monday said that the case was being thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, opposition parties namely Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the deaths of the police personnel.