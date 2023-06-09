Punjab: Navjot Kaur, Mann Engage In Bitter War Of Words

Joining the ongoing bitter war of words between her husband Navjot Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the former’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday said that it was her husband who “gifted” the chief minister’s chair to Mann.

She tweeted: “CM, Bhagwant Mann; let me today open out a hidden secret from your treasure hunt. You should know that the very honorable chair you are occupying has been gifted to you by your big brother, Mr Navjot Sidhu. Your very own senior most leader had desired Navjot to lead Punjab.’’



Clash to uplift Punjab

In her back-to-back second tweet, she wrote: “Mr Kejriwal through various channels approached him to lead Punjab knowing about his passion for our state. Just because he didn’t want to betray his party and thought that 2 strong headed people might clash when it came to strategy to uplift Punjab, he gave you a chance.”

Notably, Navjot Kaur’s remarks have a background amid the ongoing war of words between her husband and Mann.

It may be recalled that Mann had assailed opposition parties on Sunday last for their support to an editor of a Punjabi daily who was facing charges of alleged misuse of funds in construction of ₹315 crore Jang-E-Azadi memorial in Jalandhar. Reacting to it, Sidhu had remarked that those who made democracy a vigilance system at the behest of Delhi, those who ran Punjab as pawns with remote control were now indulging in moral lecturing.



Mann gets personal

It may be recalled that it had all begun since June 1 last when Sidhu had taken a pot-shot at Mann while speaking at the all-party meeting in Jalandhar stating the only “badlav” (change) Mann had brought was his second wife.

Reacting to it, Mann had hit back stating that Sidhu was son of a second wife. “If your father had not brought about this change at your home, then you would not have been born,’’ he said.

It was on this remark that Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur had responded earlier countering Mann’s claim, on June 7.

She tweeted: “CM, Bhagwant Mann ji I don’t think Navjot has commented seriously about your personal life because we have absolutely no right to talk about it. But you have got some facts wrong. Navjot Sidhu’s father, (Advocate General Punjab ) Mr Bhagwant Singh Sidhu had only one marriage’’.