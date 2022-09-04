Punjab Minister invites industrialists to invest in state, says govt will provide single window for investors

Anmol Gagan Mann, Investment Minister in the Aam Adami Party (AAP) government | Photo: Twitter/@AnmolGaganMann

Asking industrialists from Uttar Pradesh to come to Punjab and invest there, the Investment Minister in Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet Anmol Gagan said his government would provide all kinds of support to them.

Anmol Gagan Mann, Investment Minister in the Aam Adami Party (AAP) government of Punjab was in Lucknow on Sunday to meet traders and entrepreneurs. The UP unit of AAP organized the meet in which a large number of people appeared, including businesspersons and investors to meet with the Punjab minister.

"I invite you to come to Punjab for investment. 'AAP' government will provide necessary single window system and zero corruption for investment," said Gagan Mann.

During her meeting with the traders, Anmol Gagan said that the people of Uttar Pradesh should come to Punjab to invest. She said that the industrial atmosphere in UP is not good and traders are not happy.

After meeting with people associated with industries, the minister said that she had invited investors from UP to Punjab. She said that on behalf of the Punjab government she has invited entrepreneurs from UP to come and invest there. She said that the traders of UP apprised her that the business environment is not good in the state.

Expressing disappointment over the business environment in UP the minister assured traders that the Punjab government would provide them single window system and zero corruption that is necessary for any business to flourish.